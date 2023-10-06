Messi included in Argentina squad despite injury

Messi in Argentina’s World Cup squad despite injury.

Five new players join the team.

Di Maria and Martinez sidelined with injuries.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru, despite an undisclosed muscle injury that has caused him to miss the last four games for his Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

Argentina’s manager, Lionel Scaloni, has also called up five players who have not previously represented the national team: Marcos Pellegrino, Lucas Esquivel, Carlos Alcaraz, Bruno Zapelli, and Facundo Farias.

However, Angel di Maria, who is currently recovering from a thigh injury, and Lisandro Martinez, who has a broken metatarsal, did not make it into the 34-man squad.

Argentina will play against Paraguay in Buenos Aires on October 12, followed by a match against Peru in Lima five days later.

The reigning world champions had a successful start to their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, securing wins against Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world