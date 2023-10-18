Messi eyes record 8th Ballon d’Or.

Haaland shines for Manchester City.

Bonmati claims Ballon d’Or Féminin.

In a surprising leak ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony, it has been revealed that the prestigious football award will once again find its way into the hands of Argentina’s iconic forward, Lionel Messi.

The ceremony, scheduled for October 30 in Paris, France, promises to be a momentous occasion as Messi secures his record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or, establishing himself as the most decorated player in the history of the sport.

The leak, while unofficial, has ignited discussions worldwide, with football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the official announcement. Messi’s frontrunner status was largely attributed to his remarkable performance during the World Cup held in Qatar last year. The 36-year-old football legend tallied an impressive seven goals during the tournament, including four penalties, leading his Argentine team to victory.

Despite an underwhelming domestic league campaign with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which saw his team’s early exit from the UEFA Champions League and French Cup, Messi’s World Cup glory undeniably set him apart as a deserving candidate for the Ballon d’Or.

The leak has cast a spotlight on other prominent contenders, including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, and Jude Bellingham. Haaland, in particular, drew attention for his remarkable debut season in the English Premier League with Manchester City. The Norwegian striker’s incredible 52 goals across all competitions played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s historic treble win – capturing the League title, UEFA Champions League, and Domestic Cup simultaneously for the first time in the club’s history.

An intriguing aspect of this year’s Ballon d’Or is that Lionel Messi’s win would signify the first time a footballer based outside of Europe has claimed the award. This significant milestone underscores the global reach and competitiveness of modern football.

In the history of the Ballon d’Or, Messi’s record-breaking eighth win positions him above former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has secured the coveted title five times, and reaffirms Messi’s status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Simultaneously, the leak unveiled the recipient of the women’s Ballon d’Or Féminin, which is set to be awarded to Aitana Bonmati. The midfielder from Barcelona rose to prominence by winning the Golden Ball at the Women’s World Cup, where Spain’s women’s football team made history by clinching their maiden World Cup victory, defeating England 1-0 with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike.

Spain’s success in women’s football and the achievements of Bonmati underscore the growing recognition and support for women’s soccer on the global stage, as the sport continues to flourish and inspire the world.

As football fans await the official announcement at the upcoming ceremony, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the 2023 Ballon d’Or only continue to build.

