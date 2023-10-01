Miami struggles to create without Messi

Miami drew with NYCFC without Messi, who is out injured.

Cincinnati won Supporters’ Shield, their first trophy since joining MLS.

Portland Timbers drew with LA Galaxy.

Miami continued to struggle without star forward Lionel Messi in a 1-1 draw with New York City on Saturday.

Messi has been out injured since mid-September and Miami have won just one of their six games in all competitions without him.

The Uruguayan Santiago Rodriguez scored a fine individual goal for NYCFC in the 77th minute, but Miami defender Tomas Aviles equalized in stoppage time. Miami are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, four points behind the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati won the Supporters’ Shield for the best regular season record in MLS after beating Toronto 3-2. The Supporters’ Shield is the first trophy for Cincinnati since they joined the league in 2019. Brazilian forward Joao Klauss scored twice as St. Louis City beat Sporting Kansas City 4-1.

The Portland Timbers fought back for a 3-3 draw at Los Angeles Galaxy. Forward Julian Hall became the second youngest debutant in MLS history when he made his New York Red Bulls’ debut in the 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire FC.

