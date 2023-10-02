Naila Kiani creates history as first Pakistani woman to summit Cho Oyu

Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to summit Cho Oyu.

She reached the summit with her teammate Sirbaz Khan.

She completed her seven summits in six months challenge.

Naila Kiani, the most accomplished female climber in Pakistan, added another achievement to her record on Monday when she became the first Pakistani woman to summit Cho Oyu, the world’s sixth-highest mountain at 8,188 meters.

‘Imagine Nepal’ team members Sirbaz Khan and Naila reached the summit of Cho Oyu at 12:30 pm Nepal Time.

This is Naila’s tenth peak which is over 8,000 meters. She has scaled 10 eight-thousanders, making her the first and only female Pakistani to do so.

The mother-of-two added that she and Sirbaz ascended Cho Oyu together, making the two of them the first Pakistanis to reach the mountain’s summit.

Before submitting K2 and Gasherbrum I in 2022, Kiani had first scaled Gasherbrum II in 2021. Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani to summit seven summits in six months when she conquered Annapurna, Mt. Everest, Lhotse, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Manaslu, and Cho Oyu since April of this year.

“Her determination is truly awe-inspiring, as she conquered the peak in incredibly challenging conditions with very poor visibility and hostile weather. This marathon climb that took over 28 hours is a testament to her strength and mountaineering skills,” said Karrar Haidri of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

“We all hope and pray for Naila’s safe return from this extraordinary adventure,” he added.

