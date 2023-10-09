Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury healing well, PCB reports

Naseem Shah out for 3-4 months, missing ICC World Cup 2023.

PCB implements intense rehab for the young bowler.

Injury happened during Asia Cup 2023 match against India.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released an official update on the condition of star fast bowler Naseem Shah, who recently underwent successful surgery to address a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old cricketer, known for his promising talent, is expected to miss the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 as he embarks on a path to recovery.

Naseem Shah’s surgery took place last week, and the PCB reported that he remained stable throughout the operation. He was discharged from the hospital the following day. The PCB has outlined a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the young bowler, which includes close monitoring and specialized physiotherapy.

According to the PCB’s press release, Naseem Shah will initially receive rehabilitation treatment from two physiotherapists, both at the hospital and later at the training ground and gym. The medical team will continuously monitor his progress, with the surgeon who performed the operation scheduled to assess his condition again in the third week of October.

Naseem Shah’s injury occurred during Pakistan’s second game against India at the Asia Cup 2023 last month. In the 46th over of the match, he left the field on the reserve day designated for the game. Shortly afterward, the PCB issued a press release announcing his unavailability for the remainder of the tournament. Notably, the injury was a muscle injury located just below his bowling shoulder and not a recurrence of any previous shoulder problems.

Unfortunately for Pakistan and Naseem Shah’s fans, this setback has ruled him out of participation in the ICC World Cup 2023. The timeline for his recovery suggests that he could be sidelined for a period ranging from three to four months. This development is undoubtedly a blow to Pakistan’s cricketing ambitions as they prepare for the prestigious global tournament.

Advertisement

Naseem Shah’s absence will be felt by both his team and cricket enthusiasts worldwide, as they eagerly await his return to the cricketing arena. The PCB remains committed to ensuring his swift and successful rehabilitation, hoping to see him back in action at the earliest opportunity.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: New Zealand vs Netherlands Live score | Match 6 New Zealand and the Netherlands will face off in the sixth match...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world