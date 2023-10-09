New Zealand consolidate top spot in World Cup

New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Mitchell Santer was named Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

New Zealand remain top of the ICC points table with a perfect net run rate.

In a thrilling match at the Ravij Gandhi International Stadium, New Zealand showcased their unwavering form in the ICC World Cup 2023 by securing a convincing victory over the Netherlands.

The Black Caps emerged victorious with a resounding 99-run triumph, further cementing their position at the summit of the ICC points table, thanks to an impressive net run rate (NRR).

Mitchell Santer emerged as the star of the day, earning the coveted Player of the Match title for his outstanding performance with both bat and ball. The left-arm off-spinner orchestrated the first five-wicket haul of this World Cup, claiming a remarkable five wickets for just 59 runs. To add to his heroics, Santer also made a blistering 36 runs off a mere 17 balls, including five boundaries.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 322 runs on the scoreboard. Their top five batters, including Devon Conway, Will Young, Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and skipper Tom Latham, all made significant contributions to this commanding total.

In pursuit of the target, the Dutch team found themselves facing a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack and were ultimately restricted to a total of 223 runs. Colin Ackermann emerged as the top scorer for the Netherlands with a resilient 69 runs off 73 balls.

The ICC World Cup 2023 features a total of 10 competitive teams battling for the prestigious title across 10 venues. The tournament commenced on October 5 and will culminate on November 19.

This edition of the Cricket World Cup is structured in a round-robin format, with all participating teams facing each other in 45 league matches. The top four teams from the league stage will secure their spots in the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. Notably, the semi-finals and the final will include reserve days to accommodate unforeseen circumstances.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 promises substantial rewards for the victorious teams. The winners of the tournament will earn a staggering prize of US$4 million, while the runners-up will receive US$2 million. Furthermore, the losing semi-finalists will each collect $800,000 from the total prize pool of US$10 million.

In addition to the overall tournament prizes, each winning team in the group stage will pocket US$40,000, ensuring that competitive spirit and performance are handsomely rewarded. Even the six teams that do not advance to the semi-finals will receive a respectable payment of US$100,000 for their participation in the prestigious event.

