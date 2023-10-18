New Zealand top ICC World Cup 2023 points table

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, New Zealand continued their remarkable form by securing an emphatic 149-run victory over Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, on Wednesday.

This resounding win not only propelled New Zealand to the summit of the World Cup points table but also bolstered their net run rate (NRR), which now stands at an impressive 1.923.

The match began with New Zealand setting a challenging target of 289 runs on the notoriously tricky Chennai pitch. Afghanistan’s pursuit faced early setbacks when Trent Boult and Matt Henry unleashed a devastating bowling performance. Boult and Henry’s early blows left Afghanistan grappling with a daunting target.

The Afghans had pinned their hopes on their star opener, the young Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, the 21-year-old opener seemed helpless against the relentless onslaught of Matt Henry and was dismissed after managing only 11 runs.

Rahmat Shah emerged as the top scorer for Afghanistan, tallying 36 runs from 62 deliveries. Regrettably, the rest of the Afghan batting lineup failed to make substantial contributions, with Azmatullah Omarzai being the second-highest scorer with 27 runs.

Disappointingly, the entire Afghan team was eventually bowled out for a mere 139 runs, suffering a crushing defeat with a staggering margin of 149 runs.

The Black Caps’ bowlers showcased a formidable all-round performance, with every bowler, except for Glenn Phillips, claiming at least one wicket. Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson were the standout performers, both securing three wickets each. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Rachin Ravindra contributed with a wicket each.

When New Zealand batted first, they managed to post an imposing total of 289 runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghan side found themselves in a precarious position, and they had only themselves to blame. Afghanistan’s fielders dropped catches on five separate occasions, granting New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham a series of lifelines. This dynamic duo, with remarkable resilience, rescued the Kiwis from a perilous position of 110-4 and constructed a pivotal 144-run partnership.

Glenn Phillips led the way with a composed 71 off 80 deliveries, while Tom Latham provided a steady hand, contributing 68 runs from 74 balls. The remaining damage was inflicted by Mark Chapman, who played a brisk innings, amassing 25 runs off just 12 deliveries, featuring three boundaries.

Though Afghanistan briefly gained momentum when Azmatullah Omarzai claimed two wickets in a single over, the numerous dropped catches proved costly. These missed opportunities extinguished any hopes Afghanistan had of mounting a successful comeback, ultimately leading to their comprehensive defeat.

With this remarkable win, New Zealand has firmly established themselves as a formidable force in the World Cup and will be a team to watch as the tournament progresses.

Here is how the World Cup points table looks like after New Zealand’s fourth win:

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

