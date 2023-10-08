New Zealand vs Netherlands: Probable XIs and pitch report

New Zealand vs. Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023.

Tom Latham captains NZ, Ferguson and Southee uncertain.

Hyderabad pitch suits high scores; NZ dominates Netherlands.

In a highly anticipated clash at the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand and the Netherlands are gearing up to face off in their sixth match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The match is scheduled for Monday.

New Zealand, riding high on their impressive victory over England in the tournament opener, is aiming to maintain their remarkable form against the Dutch team. Currently perched atop the ICC points table with an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 2.149, the Black Caps are keen to secure another comprehensive win to solidify their position and boost their run rate, just as they did in the 2019 World Cup when they advanced to the semi-finals thanks to their superior NRR compared to Pakistan.

Tom Latham will continue to lead the Kiwis in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is sidelined due to a knee injury. The participation of key bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee will be contingent on the team’s medical evaluation.

On the flip side, the Netherlands had a tough start to their World Cup campaign, suffering an 81-run defeat to Pakistan at the same venue where they will face New Zealand. Despite a promising beginning where their bowlers caused early trouble for the Pakistani top order, they couldn’t maintain the momentum, eventually conceding 286 runs and managing only 205 runs in their chase.

Pitch conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium offer a mix of pitch types, including red soil and black soil. Black soil pitches offer more bounce, favoring batsmen, while red soil assists spinners as the game progresses. The flat track in Hyderabad historically leads to high-scoring matches, with pace bowlers resorting to bouncers and slower deliveries to control the scoring. In the eight official ODI matches held at this venue, the team batting first has had a slight edge.

In head-to-head ODI encounters, New Zealand has dominated the Netherlands, winning all four previous encounters between the two teams.

Probable Playing XIs:

Both teams are likely to stick with their line-ups from their first World Cup matches.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C), Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul Van Meekeren

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting this exciting showdown between New Zealand and the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023.

