Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali might play against Crystal Palace, says boss Eddie Howe

Sandro Tonali is available for selection for Newcastle’s match against Crystal Palace.

Nicolo Zaniolo is also available for selection for Aston Villa’s match against West Ham.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £55 million in July.

Sandro Tonali, a midfielder for Newcastle, has had a “tough few weeks,” but manager Eddie Howe says he might play against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Italian Football Federation and the Italian Prosecutor’s Office are looking into Tonali for possible unlawful betting activities.

However, Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also a part of the probe, is able to play for Aston Villa against West Ham on Sunday.

“[Tonali] is very much available for selection,” Howe said.

“He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks, he’s been dealing with a lot and, from what I can see, from a few hours a day, he’s handling himself really well and is dealing with emotions incredibly strongly.”

After learning they were being investigated, Tonali and Zaniolo abandoned Italy’s training camp for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

Tonali, an Italy international with fifteen caps, spent £55 million to join Newcastle from AC Milan in July. In seven Premier League games, he has managed just one goal.

“I got a phone call from Dan Ashworth [Newcastle’s sporting director] during the international break,” added Howe, on first hearing the news Tonali was being investigated.

“It was a total surprise to me, to him, to everybody. These are things when you’re in this job that can happen. My immediate thought process was to make sure Sandro was OK.”

In a statement on Friday, Villa said: “Zaniolo is assisting the Italian Football Federation and the relevant authorities’ investigation into alleged illegal betting activity. The player has also met with senior officials at the club.

“Zaniolo is training as normal with the first-team squad and available for selection ahead of this weekend’s match with West Ham United.”

