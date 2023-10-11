Otis Khan confident of Pakistan’s victory against Cambodia in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Otis Khan is optimistic about the team’s performance against Cambodia.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, October 12, in Cambodia.

The second leg of the qualifiers will take place at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium on October 17.

Otis Khan, a forward for Pakistan who was born in England, is optimistic about his country’s performance against Cambodia in the opening leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

This Thursday is the first leg, which is tomorrow.

“We know it will be a difficult game. Cambodia is a formidable side and has prepared well for the match but I always believe in us giving 100 percent and we must fight till the end. We must focus on executing our roles as a cohesive unit,” Otis said.

“Coach Stephen Constantine possesses a vast knowledge of football and he has implemented an excellent structure within the team. I firmly believe that if we stick to our game plan and try to give our best, we can beat Cambodia.

“Preparation is going well, and our training sessions are productive and players know about their roles.

“I trust in the team and we can pull off a little bit of history by making it to the second round. We must give our best.”

In the meanwhile, international players Abdullah Iqbal, Harun Hamid, Easah Suliman, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Samad, and Rahis Nabi have joined the brigade in Cambodia, along with Brazilian goalkeeping coach Rogerio Ramos.

On October 17, the second leg will take place at Islamabad's Jinnah Stadium.

