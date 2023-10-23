PAK vs AFG: Abdullah Shafique reaches half-century as he stands firm

Abdullah Shafique reached his half-century.

He did so in 62 balls.

He hit 2 sixes and 4 fours.

Abdullah Shafique reached his half-century in 62 balls against Afghanistan in today’s match. This was his career’s 3rd fifty.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Shafique, alongside Imam-ul-Haq, posted a 56-run opening wicket partnership before Haq was dismissed by Azamutall Omarzai off Naveen-ul-Haq.

Shafique has hit two sixes, with the one in the first powerplay of Naveen. It was a 79-meter massive six that fell into the spectators’ stand on the leg side. Apart from sixes, the right-hand batter has hit 4 fours.

Shafique, in his debut World Cup match, showed exceptional batting skills as he went on to amass 113 runs from 103 balls in the record win against Sri Lanka. His inning included 10 fours and 3 sixes.

The young batter made his ODI debut for Pakistan against the Netherlands in 2022 which the Men in Green won by 9 runs.

It is to be noted that Pakistan is currently in a tough spot as the team has lost two matches out of four played.

The match against Sri Lanka was a historic win for the Men in Green as they chased down the highest target of 345 in World Cup history.

Pakistan is currently at the fifth spot in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

