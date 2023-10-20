Pak vs Aus: Abdullah, Imam post record-breaking century stand for Pakistan

Pakistan’s openers chased 368 vs. Australia in ICC World Cup 2023.

1st ever Pakistani opening century partnership vs. Australia in a World Cup.

Warner, Marsh set record; Afridi took 5 wickets for Pakistan.

In an electrifying match on Friday, Pakistan’s opening pair of Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul-Haq made history by successfully chasing down Australia’s massive total of 368.

The thrilling encounter unfolded at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where these two talented batters etched their names in cricketing history.

The dynamic duo of Shafique and Haq became the first Pakistani opening pair to register a century partnership against Australia in a World Cup match. Their remarkable 134-run stand for the first wicket was a testament to their formidable batting skills and commendable resilience against the Australian bowlers.

The milestone moment was finally disrupted when Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder, dismissed Abdullah Shafique after he had played a significant innings and contributed 64 valuable runs to Pakistan’s total. However, the stage was set for Imam-ul-Haq to take the reins, and he proved to be a steady anchor for his team. Imam-ul-Haq remained unbeaten at 69, with the ever-reliable Babar Azam, who was at 10* when the latest update was available.

At the time of the update, Pakistan stood strong at 151-1 after 23 overs, showcasing their determination to achieve an extraordinary victory. This match was filled with records and milestones, with both openers notching centuries, a rarity in World Cup history.

On the opposing side, Australia had posted a daunting total of 367/9, which marked the highest score ever recorded against Pakistan in a World Cup match. David Warner and Shaun Marsh were the chief architects of this formidable total. Warner, despite being dropped twice, scored a sensational 163 off just 124 balls, while Marsh contributed with a brilliant 121 off 108 balls.

Pakistan’s bowler Shaheen Afridi managed to salvage some pride for his team, taking a five-wicket haul, but the rest of the bowling attack struggled to contain the Australian onslaught. Pakistan’s fielding also left room for improvement, as a crucial catch opportunity was missed, which could have potentially changed the course of the match.

This historic match showcased the resilience of both teams and the thrilling nature of cricket in the ICC World Cup 2023. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more moments of brilliance and excitement on the cricket field.

