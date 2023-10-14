Mohammad Amir has backed Pakistani captain Babar Azam.

Amir said that Virat Kohli has the edge over Babar in big matches.

Amir has called for leg-spinner Usama Mir to be added.

Advertisement

Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir gave Pakistani captain Babar Azam some well-earned encouragement on Saturday. Azam will be captaining his team for the first time in a World Cup match against India.

As the Green Shirts are ready to play the Rohit Sharma-led team in the pivotal current ICC World Cup 2023 match, the former fast bowler from Pakistan has sent his best wishes to the world’s best ODI hitter.

Despite the 28-year-old captain’s lackluster showing in the big cricket tournament’s opening two matches, when he was only able to score 15 runs, Amir is hoping for a strong return.

“Babar is a big player for Pakistan and there is no doubt about it. If he has not scored in the first two matches that doesn’t mean that he will fail in the next match as well. He has the ability to make a comeback and I hope he will do that,” the pacer said.

But before the intense match, Amir said that Indian batsman Virat Kohli had the advantage against Azam.

“However, personally Virat is my favorite. He has always performed in pressure games, especially against Pakistan. I think both Babar and Virat will have to play a key role today but I think Kohli has the edge over Babar,” he added.

Advertisement

Amir has already stated that during the current ICC World Cup 2023, there should be one adjustment made to the Men in Green squad lineup.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir ought to be in the starting lineup, the left-armer said on Haarna Mana Hay. He did not, however, specify which player on the side he ought to replace.

“I will not talk about who should be excluded from the team but I would try to bring Usama Mir in the team combination. You need wickets in the middle overs and he is the kind of bowler who is in form and taking wickets. He can bat a bit too,” said Amir while responding to a question about what changes he would make if he were part of the team management.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs India Live score | Match 12 The ICC World Cup 2023 is set for a blockbuster clash tomorrow...