Pak vs Ind: Pathan Explains the Difference Between the Two Sides

Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to 191, losing 8 wickets for 36 runs in 12 overs.

Irfan Pathan attributed the difference between Indian and Pakistani batters to “intent”.

India made a solid start in the chase, reaching 129-2 in 20 overs.

In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 witnessed a dramatic collapse of the Pakistani batting lineup, as they crumbled from a promising position of 155-2 to a disappointing total of 191. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan provided insights into the critical factor that differentiates Indian and Pakistani batters.

With notable performances from Babar Azam (50), Mohammad Rizwan (49), Imam-ul-Haq (36), and Abdullah Shafique (20), the Pakistani innings had a solid start. However, the remainder of the team failed to provide substantial resistance with the bat, leading to a total collapse.

Irfan Pathan, 38, emphasized that the “intent” displayed by Indian batters is the key distinction between the two teams. “INTENT is the big difference between India and Pakistan batters. Indian batters are so much more positive with their approach,” Pathan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistani team faced significant pressure with a total of 156 dot balls during their innings, causing the pressure to shift onto new batters, ultimately leading to their downfall. After Babar Azam’s dismissal, the team lost eight wickets for just 36 runs in the next 12 overs, culminating in a total of 191 runs.

Notably, Mohammad Rizwan, who was batting on 47 when Babar got out, adopted a more defensive approach, playing eight dot balls before losing his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah at 49 runs. The lack of aggressive intent during this period seemed to contribute to Pakistan’s downfall.

In the chase of Pakistan’s 191-run target, the Indian team made a strong start and showed their eagerness to attack from the beginning. At the time of reporting, they had reached 129-2 in just 20 overs, positioning themselves favorably to achieve their target quickly and improve their net run rate.

It is essential to mention that India has maintained a dominant record against Pakistan in ICC World Cup encounters, having won all seven of their previous meetings, a statistic that the Men in Green would rather not discuss.

The thrilling clash between these cricketing arch-rivals once again demonstrated the intense competition and the importance of the mindset and intent of the players in high-pressure situations. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more such exciting battles on the cricket field.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

