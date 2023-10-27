Pak vs SA: Pakistan chooses to bat first against South Africa after winning toss

Pak vs SA: Pakistan took the initiative by winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the highly anticipated clash at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

This match holds special significance as it marks Pakistan’s fifth appearance in this prestigious tournament, signifying the nation’s rich cricketing history.

The Pakistani team is geared up to bounce back from a series of challenging setbacks under the captaincy of the dynamic and skilled Babar Azam.

They faced a tough test against arch-rivals India, followed by formidable opponents in the form of Australia and Afghanistan, resulting in three consecutive defeats.

The team remains resolute in their determination to secure victory in their encounter with South Africa despite these trials.

Their opponents, the Proteas, led by the astute Temba Bavuma, present a formidable challenge. South Africa has a strong cricketing tradition and boasts a competitive squad, making this match a highly anticipated showdown between two cricketing powerhouses.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this clash, hoping for a thrilling and closely contested encounter that will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of cricketing history as the teams take to the field.

Advertisement Babar Azam, during the toss, expressed the importance of every match and the team’s commitment to giving their best. He emphasized the need to set a formidable target by putting runs on the board and acknowledged the team’s areas for improvement, particularly in fielding and bowling. Returning to the game after an illness, South Africa’s captain, Temba Bavuma, shared his improved health condition, indicating that he was “feeling a lot better.” Advertisement He commended the inspirational performances from his team, highlighting the strong form of the batters. Bavuma stressed the significance of finding momentum in the ICC Cricket World Cup, underscoring the distinctions between this format and the T20 World Cup. He also revealed his choice to bat first, with hopes that the pitch would offer advantageous conditions later in the game. The playing XIs for both teams were confirmed as follows: Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf. South Africa: Advertisement Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi. Advertisement

