PAK vs SL: Indian crowd roars for Pakistan in historic win

In a thrilling encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Pakistani cricket team secured a stunning victory in an ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka, all while receiving an outpouring of love and support from the near-capacity crowd.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as fans chanted the famous Pakistani slogan, “Jeetay ga bhaee jeetay ga, Pakistan jeetay ga” (Pakistan will win), demonstrating their unwavering support for their team.

The reception that Pakistan’s cricket team has received during their stay in south India for nearly two weeks has been nothing short of extraordinary. The warm welcome at the airport and the passionate chants of support from the crowd left the players deeply moved. Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistani wicket-keeper batter, expressed the team’s sentiment, saying, “The way people welcomed us at the airport and then chanted for us while we were on the ground – it left us speechless. We have developed a bond of love with the people here.”

Videos shared on social media showcased the exuberant applause from the crowd as Pakistan clinched the victory. Rizwan, who played a pivotal role in the victory, spoke about the electrifying atmosphere and remarked, “With the crowd so close to the pitch and cheering so loudly, I felt like I was playing in Pindi,” referring to the compact cricket stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

The match saw Pakistan chasing a challenging target of 345 runs, and Rizwan’s resilient century, accompanied by an impressive 176-run partnership with opening batter Abdullah Shafique, ensured a victorious finish with 10 balls to spare. Rizwan, who scored 131 runs on 121 balls, displayed immense determination, even battling through cramps during his innings.

Remarkably, Rizwan revealed a unique pre-match directive from the local ground staff. “When I entered the ground, the pitch curator told me I have to score 200 runs here,” he shared, illustrating the high expectations and confidence that the team carried into the match.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Rizwan dedicated the win to the people of Gaza, who are currently enduring a fifth day of bombardment and an intensified siege by Israel. Expressing solidarity, he wrote, “This is for our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” and extended his gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their “amazing hospitality and support.”

The Pakistani cricket team’s spectacular performance on the field, coupled with the tremendous support and camaraderie displayed by the fans, paints a heartwarming picture of unity and solidarity in the realm of sports, transcending borders and boundaries.

