PAK vs SL: Mickey Arthur ready to exploit Sri Lanka’s weaknesses in World Cup clash

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a World Cup match on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Mickey Arthur says he knows Sri Lanka’s strengths and weaknesses.

Pakistan is set to stick with the same starting lineup for the match.

Mickey Arthur, the director of the Pakistani team, claimed that after spending two years in charge of his Asian competitors, he is aware of Sri Lanka’s “strengths and weaknesses.”

“Yeah, I know their strengths and weaknesses so we will have plans put in place for all of them,” Arthur stated to the international media.

“They are a dangerous side so we will have to be at our best to beat them.”

In Hyderabad on Friday, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs to begin their World Cup campaign.

Pakistan bounced back from a 38-3 deficit to produce a difficult 286 with 50s from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan. The Netherlands were eventually bowled out for 205 in 41 overs.

“I enjoyed the first win even though it wasn´t a great performance,” stated Arthur.

“But we did enough to win and when the game was on the line we had players standing up.”

For the World Cup game on Tuesday, Pakistan is set to stick with the same starting lineup, giving an opportunity to out-of-sorts opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored just 12 against the Netherlands.

The only Pakistani batsman to have scored a double century in ODI cricket told Arthur, “I am not worried about his form, he is a good player and is just one innings away from a big score.”

1996 champions Sri Lanka will take heart from their valiant reply to South Africa’s record-breaking 428-5 in their opening match on Saturday in New Delhi, which they were unable to overcome before losing by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka will also be encouraged by their two-wicket victory over Pakistan earlier this month, which saw them advance to the Colombo Asia Cup final.

Dasun Shanaka, the team’s captain, acknowledged that the absence of three frontline bowlers had hurt his team.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera were both entirely ruled out of the competition due to injuries, although Maheesh Theekshana is still on the team despite missing time with a hamstring ailment.

“It was tough to manage things without three key bowlers, but that is part of the game,” said Shanaka after the South Africa match.

“I am happy with the positive intent we showed with the bat and the first ten overs with the ball were good too.”

Prior to Sri Lanka being dismissed for 326 in 44.5 overs, Charith Asalanka (79), Kusal Mendis (76), Shanaka (68), and other batsmen frustrated the South African attack.

