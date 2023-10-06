Pakistan achieves unprecedented feat in international cricket

Pakistan made history by playing two cricket matches simultaneously.

They set a total of 287 against the Netherlands.

In the Asian Games, Pakistan lost to Afghanistan in the semi-finals.

Pakistan embarked on their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 journey in India, clashing with the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Facing a tough battle against the Dutch rivals, Pakistan accomplished a remarkable feat by participating in two different cricket matches in two different countries simultaneously.

Apart from their match with the Netherlands, Pakistan’s other team, led by Qasim Akram, was competing in a T20I game against Afghanistan in the Asian Games Men’s Cricket tournament in China.

This unprecedented event marked Pakistan as the first team in international cricket history to field two separate teams in two different countries, competing in two distinct tournaments. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and India also joined the Asian Games 2023 in China with secondary squads.

While Afghanistan and Ireland previously set a unique record by playing two different games on the same day during the Desert T20 Challenge Cup 2017, participating in semi-finals and finals at the same venue, Pakistan has now surpassed this by engaging in two separate international cricket matches simultaneously and in different formats on the same day.

Following their victory over Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 in China, Afghanistan is scheduled to face India in the gold medal match on October 7.

Afghanistan secured their spot in the final by defeating Pakistan by four wickets, chasing down Pakistan’s total of 115 runs in just 17 overs.

In Hyderabad, Mohammad Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) propelled Pakistan to a commanding total of 287. Pakistan’s top-order struggled as Fakhar Zaman (12), Imam-ul-Haq (15), and captain Babar Azam (5) were dismissed early during the opening power-play. The Netherlands showcased excellent bowling in the initial overs, utilizing both pace and spin to put Pakistan under pressure.

