Pakistan arrives in Ahmedabad for World Cup blockbuster against India

Pakistan cricket team in Ahmadabad for big India match.

History of seven ICC World Cup losses against India.

Recent record-breaking win against Ireland boosts Pakistan’s confidence.

The Pakistan cricket team has touched down in Ahmadabad, setting the stage for an epic showdown with arch-rivals India at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

The Green Shirts made their way to Ahmadabad from Hyderabad, traveling via a chartered flight in preparation for this highly-anticipated match.

Fresh off a nail-biting encounter against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium just two days ago, the Men in Green are taking a day of well-deserved rest today. Their training sessions are scheduled for Thursday and Friday to fine-tune their skills before facing their formidable opponents, India.

This cricket spectacle will unfold at the world’s largest stadium, capable of hosting a whopping 132,000 spectators. However, there’s a twist this time as Pakistani journalists and fans are still awaiting their Indian visas, which means Pakistan might be facing India with minimal or no support from their side of the border.

Looking back at their track record in the ICC World Cup encounters, Pakistan has faced India seven times and ended up on the losing side in all seven matches. This history is something the Green Shirts would prefer not to dwell on, but with recent wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup, captain Babar Azam and his team are determined to break this losing streak against their arch-rivals in this mega event.

On the flip side, India recently managed to clinch victory against Australia after an early scare when their top-order batsmen were dismantled by the Aussie pace attack. They are currently battling it out with Afghanistan on the batsman-friendly pitch in Delhi. As of the time of this report, Afghanistan was holding steady at 225-5 in 43 overs.

In a remarkable feat earlier this week, Pakistan defeated Ireland to claim the record for the highest-ever run chase in the history of ODI World Cups. Chasing a target of 345 runs, Pakistan faced early setbacks as they lost their top-order batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, within just 7.1 overs, with the score at 37-2. However, the tide turned when Mohammad Rizwan and World Cup debutant Abdullah Shafique formed a match-winning partnership, adding an impressive 176 runs. This partnership not only steadied the ship but also put Pakistan in a commanding position once more.

Cricket fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the marquee clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, and the Men in Green are leaving no stone unturned to script a historic win and end their drought against their fiercest rivals, India, in the World Cup.

