Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in historic win

Pakistan chased down 345 to beat Sri Lanka in the World Cup, their highest successful chase ever.

Shafique scores 113 on debut, Rizwan hits 131, second-highest score in Pakistan World Cup history.*

Pakistan face India in the most anticipated match of the tournament on October 14.

In a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Pakistan pulled off a historic win against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The Men in Green chased down a daunting target of 345 runs, showcasing exceptional resilience and determination.

Pakistan’s innings got off to a rocky start with early losses, as top-order batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam were dismissed within 7.1 overs, leaving the team at 37-2. However, the match took a dramatic turn with a remarkable partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and the World Cup debutant, Abdullah Shafique. Their extraordinary 176-run stand not only steadied the ship but also propelled Pakistan into a dominant position.

Abdullah Shafique, playing in his first-ever World Cup match, left an indelible mark by scoring 113 runs off 103 deliveries, including 10 fours and three sixes. His impressive performance laid the foundation for Pakistan’s resurgence. Rizwan, on the other hand, displayed exceptional composure and skill, remaining unbeaten with a stunning 131 runs to his name. This remarkable innings surpassed Ramiz Raja’s 119 against New Zealand in the 1992 World Cup, making it Pakistan’s second-highest individual score in World Cup history.

This historic victory is expected to provide a significant confidence boost to the Pakistani side, who will now face their arch-rivals India in the most highly anticipated match of the World Cup. The clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, promising to be a thrilling contest that will capture the cricketing world’s attention.

In the earlier stages of the match, Sri Lanka had posted a formidable total of 344 runs, the highest-ever total against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Kusal Mendis played a scintillating innings, amassing 122 runs from just 77 deliveries at a staggering strike-rate of 158.44, featuring 14 boundaries and six sixes. Sadeera Samarawickrama complemented Mendis’s brilliance with a century of his own, scoring 108 runs off 89 balls, which included 13 boundaries.

With this win, Pakistan has set the stage for a thrilling encounter against India, while Sri Lanka will look to bounce back when they face Australia on October 16 in Lucknow. Cricket fans around the world eagerly await the clash between Pakistan and India, a rivalry that transcends the boundaries of sport.

