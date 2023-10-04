Pakistan target positive start to World Cup campaign

Pakistan faces Netherlands in their World Cup opener on Friday.

Pakistan aims to avoid a repeat of their previous disastrous start.

Confidence is high as Pakistan takes on a formidable Netherlands side.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against minnows Netherlands on Friday, desperate to avoid a repeat of their disastrous start four years ago.

In 2019, Pakistan lost their opening match to the West Indies and went on to miss out on the semi-finals on net run-rate.

Despite sketchy form in recent warm-up games, captain Babar Azam insists his team are ready to start their campaign on a winning note.

“The first match of a tournament is always very important so we are definitely looking forward to a winning start,” said Azam.

Pakistan will be confident of beating the Netherlands, who they have defeated six times in six meetings.

However, the Dutch are a dangerous side on their day, and they will be buoyed by their impressive qualifying campaign.

All-rounders Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek will be key for the Netherlands, while skipper Scott Edwards will look to lead his team to a memorable World Cup debut.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

