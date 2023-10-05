Pakistan to Play Cambodia in World Cup Qualifier at Jinnah Stadium

Pakistan hosts FIFA Qualifier vs. Cambodia on Oct 17, 2023.

First in 12 years, igniting fan excitement.

Pakistan aims for a strong start.

Football fans in Pakistan are set for a treat as the nation prepares to host a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match after a 12-year hiatus.

On October 17, Pakistan will face off against Cambodia in a highly anticipated clash at the iconic Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. This historic home league fixture will kick off at 2 pm local time.

The return of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to Pakistan marks a significant moment for the country’s footballing landscape. The last time Pakistan hosted a World Cup qualifier was in 2011 when they faced Bangladesh.

Since then, the football-loving nation has eagerly awaited the opportunity to once again witness international football on home soil. In 2015, Pakistan hosted Afghanistan in their last international friendly match.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming qualifier, which will be led by newly-appointed coach Stephen Constantine.

Some of the key players in the squad include Otis Kha, Easah Suliman, and Rao Umar Hayat.

The first leg between the two teams will be held in Cambodia on October 12.

Pakistan will be hoping to make a good start to their World Cup Qualifying campaign and give their fans something to cheer about.

