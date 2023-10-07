Pakistan U19 squad announced for Sri Lanka series

Pakistan U19 squad announced for Sri Lanka U19 series.

Saad Baig to lead the team.

Series to start on October 15.

Advertisement

Saad Baig will captain Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka U19 in the home series which is scheduled to be held in Karachi from October 15 to 31.

The two sides will lock horns in a solitary four-day match followed by a series of five 50-over matches.

The recently appointed seven-member junior selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq named a 16-member Pakistan U19 squad for the four-day match.

Saad Baig, who captained Pakistan U19 on the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will have the services of eight players who were part of the playing XI in the only four-day match on the tour. The list includes Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz.

Six of the remaining seven players part of the 16-member squad have notably excelled in the ongoing National U19 Championship 2023-24. These are Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar U19, three matches, 19 wickets), Hamza Nawaz (Bahawalpur U19, three matches, 280 runs, 1×100, 2x50s), Huzaifa Ayub (Bahawalpur U19, three matches, 15 wickets, one five-fer), Mohammad Zubair (Peshawar U19, three matches, 236 runs, 1×100, 1×50), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi Whites U19, three matches, 20 wickets, one five-fer) and Shahmeer Ali (Rawalpindi U19, three matches, 244 runs, 1×100, 1×50) have performed well in the ongoing National U19 Championship 2023-24. Meanwhile, the seventh player Aimal Khan is currently representing FATA Region in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24, where the right-arm fast bowler has taken six wickets in two outings.

The Pakistan U19 squad will assemble in the team hotel on Tuesday night and will train at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on the following two days.

Advertisement

Series schedule:

15-18 October – Four-day match

22 October – First One-Day

24 October – Second One-Day

27 October – Third One-Day

29 October – Fourth One-Day

Advertisement

31 October – Fifth One-Day

Also Read South African Markram Blasts Fastest World Cup Century Markram broke the World Cup century record in 49 balls. South Africa...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world