PAKISTAN vs NETHERLANDS 2nd Match Live | Watch World Cup 2023 Live Transmission with Barkat Uzmi & Maaz Safder

Pakistan takes on the Netherlands in the highly anticipated 2nd match of the World Cup 2023. Join us for an exclusive live transmission of this epic showdown with the dynamic duo of Barkat Uzmi and Maaz Safder, only on BOL Entertainment.

At 6 PM, we’ll bring you the live action, expert analysis, and all the excitement that comes with a World Cup match.

Barkat Uzmi is a Pakistani comedian, actor, and social media influencer. He is known for his unique style of humor, which often incorporates social commentary and satire. Uzmi has a large following on social media, where he regularly shares his comedic content.

Maaz Safder is a talented young entrepreneur and social media influencer hailing from Pakistan. His journey started in the world of content creation as a TikToker when he was quite young. Over time, Maaz Safder’s career has evolved, and he has achieved remarkable success as a YouTuber, known especially for his engaging family vlogs.