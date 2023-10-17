Pakistan wins first-ever FIFA World Cup Qualifier, defeating Cambodia 1-0

Pakistan defeated Cambodia 1-0 in the second leg of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Harun Hamid scored the winning goal in the 67th minute.

Otis Khan was unable to play in the match due to FIFA ineligibility.

On Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistan achieved their first-ever victory in the history of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by defeating Cambodia with a score of 1-0.

The winning goal was scored by Harun Hamid during the 67th minute of the match. The first leg of the matchup between these two teams had ended in a goalless draw in Cambodia.

Notably, star forward Otis Khan was once again unable to participate in the second leg of the match as he didn’t receive clearance from FIFA. It’s important to mention that FIFA had previously declared Khan ineligible to play in the first leg, despite the fact that he holds a Pakistani passport.

Khan had made his debut for Pakistan in a friendly against Mauritius in June. His eligibility was based on his paternal grandfather, Kanwar Jamil Mohammed Khan, who was originally from Delhi but moved to Pakistan after the partition in 1947, eventually settling in Manchester.

Prior to this victory, Pakistan’s last FIFA/AFC World Cup Qualifier hosted in 2011 took place when Bangladesh played at the Punjab Stadium. In the next round of qualifiers, Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G.

