Pakistani athletes disappoint in Asian Games track and field

Pakistani athletes Shajar Abbas and Tameen Khan encountered a challenging day in the track and field events at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Both athletes failed to advance in their respective events, raising concerns about Pakistan’s performance in the competition.

In the highly anticipated 200m heat, Pakistan’s top athlete, Shajar Abbas, struggled to find his stride. Abbas completed the race in 21.53 seconds, finishing 17th overall. This performance was a far cry from his personal best in the 200m, and it was noted that he had briefly stepped outside his lane during the race, further contributing to his underwhelming performance.

Tameen Khan, the female sprinter representing Pakistan, faced her own set of challenges. She was disqualified from her race due to a lane infringement, preventing her from advancing in the competition.

Shajar Abbas had previously faced disappointment in the 100m heat, where he finished sixth with a time of 10.59 seconds, failing to qualify for the semi-finals in that event as well. Notably, Abbas is competing alone in the Asian Games as his coach, Rana Sajjad, did not accompany him to China. Sajjad has been instrumental in Abbas’s success as an athlete.

Despite these setbacks, it’s important to recognize Shajar Abbas’s accomplishments in the world of athletics. He made history by becoming Pakistan’s first athlete to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 200m final, achieving this milestone in Birmingham the previous year. Abbas also showcased his talent by securing a gold medal in the 200m event at the Imam Reza Cup in Mashhad, Iran, in 2022. In addition, he won a gold medal in the 100m and a bronze medal in the 200m at the Qosanov Memorial Championships in Kazakhstan in the same year. His impressive medal haul at the national level further underscores his potential.

As the Asian Games 2023 continue, Pakistani sports enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting improved performances from their athletes in the upcoming events. Shajar Abbas’s disappointing run in the 200m and 100m heats serves as a reminder of the challenges that athletes can face on the global stage, but his past achievements continue to inspire hope for a brighter future in Pakistani athletics.

