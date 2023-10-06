Pakistan’s lower middle-order batting impresses Bhogle

Pakistan posted 286 runs in their World Cup 2023 opener.

Nawaz and Shadab’s 56-run partnership was pivotal.

Harsha Bhogle praised the all-rounders’ performance.

Pakistan posted a competitive total of 286 runs in their World Cup 2023 opener against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, thanks to a crucial partnership between their number seven and eight, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan.

The Green Shirts were in trouble at 188-6 in the 31st over when Nawaz and Shadab came to the crease. But the two all-rounders batted with patience and courage to put on a 56-run partnership, which helped Pakistan take their total to 286.

Nawaz scored 39 runs off 41 balls, while Shadab remained unbeaten on 32 off 28 balls.

Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Harsha Bhogle praised the two all-rounders for their crucial knocks.

“Often hear people saying: if 7 can get the runs, 8 can’t. I never believed in it. Look at today, numbers 7 & 8 have probably done it for Pakistan,” Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top order failed to live up to expectations. Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam were all dismissed cheaply, leaving Pakistan at 49-3 in the 10th over.

However, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put on a 120-run partnership to revive the innings. Rizwan was dismissed for 68 off 75 balls, while Shakeel scored 68 off 52 balls in his World Cup debut.

The Netherlands will now need to bat out of their skins to chase down the target of 287.

