Pakistan’s Squad and Remaining Fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan: 2 wins, 2 losses in ICC World Cup 2023.

10 teams, round-robin format, final in Ahmedabad on Nov 19.

Babar Azam leads Pakistan against Afghanistan.

Pakistan is gearing up for their fifth match in the ICC World Cup 2023, set to take place on Monday, October 23. The Babar Azam-led squad has had a mixed start to the tournament, winning two out of their first four matches.

Their campaign kicked off on a high note, securing victories in their initial encounters against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, their momentum was halted by consecutive losses to cricketing powerhouses India and Australia.

The Men in Green, who famously won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1992, are now faced with the challenge of improving their performance in the upcoming matches if they aspire to claim the coveted title for the second time in their history.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is unfolding in India, featuring ten teams battling for cricketing supremacy. Matches are spread across ten venues, with the grand finale scheduled to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with each team competing against every other team in a total of 45 league matches.

Pakistan’s remaining fixtures in the ICC World Cup 2023 are as follows:

October 23 – vs. Afghanistan in Chennai

– vs. Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 – vs. South Africa in Chennai

– vs. South Africa in Chennai October 31 – vs. Bangladesh in Kolkata

– vs. Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 – vs. New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

– vs. New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match) November 11 – vs. England in Kolkata

Notably, day matches will commence at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30 pm (PST).

In the event that Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they are poised to compete in Kolkata. However, should India advance to the semi-finals and face Pakistan, the match will be held in Kolkata. Otherwise, India’s semi-final matches are scheduled for Mumbai.

Pakistan’s squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 comprises some notable talents, including:

Babar Azam (c)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

M. Wasim Jnr

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Saud Shakeel

Salman Ali Agha

Additionally, there are traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, and Zaman Khan.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly watching as Pakistan strives to showcase their skills and secure their place in the semi-finals of this thrilling ICC World Cup.

