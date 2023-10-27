PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Meets with Sarfaraz Ahmed

Karachi Whites win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, beating Faisalabad by 456 runs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed named player of the tournament.

PCB Chairman praises team and vows to support players and regional cricket.

Advertisement

Karachi Whites emerged victorious in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24, led by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

This triumphant moment was celebrated with a special meeting between the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, and the victorious team.

Karachi Whites secured their fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title, their first since the 2001-02 season, by defeating Faisalabad in a convincing manner, prevailing by 456 runs on the final day of the five-day final. Faheem Ashraf, the captain of Faisalabad, was the final batter to be dismissed, caught off the bowling of Ghulam Mudassar, igniting celebrations for the Karachi Whites.

The PCB Management Committee Chairman, Mr. Zaka Ashraf, personally congratulated Sarfaraz Ahmed and his team for their remarkable performance. He specifically praised Sarfaraz for his outstanding leadership qualities and the team’s performance as a whole. Mr. Ashraf also expressed the PCB’s continued commitment to promoting players’ well-being and supporting regional cricket.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was not only commended for his captaincy but also named the player of the tournament, having amassed 697 runs and claimed 28 dismissals throughout the competition. Furthermore, Saim Ayub of Karachi Whites received the player of the final award for his stellar innings of 203 in the first and 109 in the second innings.

On the other side, Faisalabad’s Khurram Shahzad, with 36 wickets in eight matches, was declared the best bowler of the tournament, while Ali Shan, with 28 catches and one stumping, received the accolade for the best wicket-keeper.

Advertisement

Karachi Whites last achieved a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in the 2001-02 season when they defeated Peshawar in the final. This year’s victory marked a triumphant return to the winner’s circle, showcasing the team’s enduring excellence in Pakistan’s first-class cricket.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership and Karachi Whites’ dominant performance have not only brought them glory but have also captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts nationwide. As they bask in their well-deserved victory, the team looks forward to further success in Pakistan’s cricketing landscape.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world