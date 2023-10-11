PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf to attend Pakistan vs India match in Ahmedabad

Zaka Ashraf will visit India to attend Pakistan’s match against India on October 14.

Ashraf praised the Pakistan team for their performance so far.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their eighth match of the World Cup.

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee, will go to India tomorrow to attend Pakistan’s match against India on Saturday, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ashraf decided to visit India, as per a press statement released by the PCB, following confirmation that the media representatives were authorized to present their passports for an Indian visa in order to cover the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

“I have delayed my travel to India, and I am traveling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay,” said Ashraf.

“I am extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup.

“I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event.”

Pakistan continued their outstanding performance by securing a historic victory against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. This marked Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament. They successfully chased down a target of 345 runs, setting a new record for the highest-ever run chase in ODI World Cups, surpassing Ireland’s achievement.

Despite facing early setbacks with the loss of their top-order batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, within 7.1 overs, Pakistan turned the game around with a match-winning partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and debutant Abdullah Shafique. Their impressive 176-run stand provided Pakistan the much-needed momentum and put them back in a dominating position.

Abdullah Shafique, who scored 113 runs off 103 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, played a crucial role before leaving the field. Rizwan stayed till the end, scoring 131 runs and leading Pakistan to victory. This became Pakistan’s second-highest individual score in the World Cup, surpassing Ramiz Raja’s 119 against New Zealand in 1992.

This remarkable win will boost Pakistan’s confidence as they prepare to face their arch-rivals India in the highly anticipated match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

In the match, Sri Lanka posted a formidable total of 344 runs, their highest-ever score against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Kusal Mendis played a stellar innings, scoring 122 runs off 77 deliveries with 14 boundaries and six sixes. Additionally, Sadeera Samarawickrama continued the momentum by completing his century, scoring 108 runs in 89 balls, including 13 boundaries.

