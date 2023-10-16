PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf’s appointment contested in court

A citizen has challenged the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as the Chairman of the PCB.

The challege was petitioned in LHC.

The PCB Management Committee’s term will come to an end on Nov 4.

The appointment of Zaka Ashraf as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee has been contested by citizen Hafiz Sikandar Humayun. In a recent development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has responded with notice.

The petitioner, a lawyer by trade, argues that Ashraf’s nomination was unconstitutionally made due to political considerations.

Humayun said that Ashraf, the leader of a political party, was selected to the PCB Management Committee based on political links, which is against constitutional principles, during the petition hearing before Justice Shakeel Ahmed of the Lahore High Court.

The petitioner further emphasized that the Pakistani Election Commission has already issued orders to stop making political appointments to a number of organizations, including the PCB. Ashraf’s appointment, according to Humayun, did not follow these rules.

The petitioner asked the Lahore High Court to deem Ashraf’s appointment as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee unlawful in his application.

It is important to remember that Ashraf was chosen in July 2023 to lead the PCB Management Committee.

The Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was previously requested by the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to provide information on all the events, the absence of a chairman’s election, and the appointments made during these months.

On November 4, the PCB Management Committee’s term will come to an end, and a new committee will likely assume leadership of the board.

