PCB lodges complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ by Indian fans

PCB complains to ICC about crowd conduct in World Cup 2023.

Rizwan targeted due to dedication to Palestine.

Visa issues for Pakistani fans and journalists in India.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the “inappropriate conduct” directed at the Pakistani cricket team during their high-stakes World Cup 2023 encounter against India, held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Throughout the highly anticipated match, which attracted global attention, Pakistani players, led by Captain Babar Azam, faced derogatory chants from the crowd. The most controversial incident revolved around wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who was subjected to religious chants.

The outcry from the Indian audience was reportedly triggered by Rizwan dedicating Pakistan’s record-breaking victory over Sri Lanka to the people of Palestine in an earlier game. This dedication had stirred controversy and divided opinions.

In a peculiar turn of events, a complaint against Rizwan was also filed by Vineet Jindal, an advocate of the Supreme Court of India. Jindal took issue with Rizwan offering prayers during Pakistan’s match against the Netherlands on October 6, a move that raised eyebrows.

Notably, this marks the second instance in the ongoing World Cup in which a complaint has been raised against Mohammad Rizwan. However, the ICC did not take action against him after he dedicated his match-winning century to the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In parallel to these controversies, the PCB also submitted a formal protest to the ICC concerning issues related to visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistani fans attending the World Cup 2023 in India.

Advertisement

The PCB expressed their dismay last week over the protracted delays in obtaining Indian visas for Pakistani fans and journalists, despite the World Cup 2023 having already commenced on October 5. Some journalists managed to travel to India after receiving their visas just prior to the October 14 game.

The current situation has left Pakistani fans and journalists in a state of uncertainty, as Indian authorities have yet to issue visas to Pakistanis attending the event.

The ICC is expected to review the complaints, and this controversy has added an extra layer of tension to the highly anticipated cricket matches in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement