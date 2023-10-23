PCB: National team cohesive, no internal discord

PCB denies rumors of discord in the national team.

PCB says the team is cohesive.

PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of false news.

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dismissed rumors that there was disagreement among the men’s national team.

The Pakistani squad is presently taking part in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Contrary to rumors circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims.

“The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasizes the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations.”

