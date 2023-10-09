PCB Probes Security Threats Ahead of Pakistan Tour of India

PCB raises security concerns for Pakistan at ICC World Cup in India.

Threats include stadium explosion and harm to Indian Prime Minister.

PCB disappointed by visa delays for journalists and fans.

In a significant development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, has voiced profound concerns over the security of the Pakistan cricket team during their participation in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Mr. Ashraf called upon Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Syrus Sajjad Qazi, to address these pressing security issues, highlighting that the well-being and safety of the Pakistan squad were of paramount importance.

The PCB Chairman has requested Foreign Secretary Sajjad Qazi to urgently engage with India’s Home Ministry through the Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi, seeking assurances and measures to ensure the security of the Pakistani team during their stay and matches in India.

Security Threats and Email Intimidation:

Recent reports suggest that the PCB has taken notice of security threats being reported in the Indian media. Notably, Indian police received an email in which a terrorist group threatened to explode the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. The email also contained threats against the Indian Prime Minister. Of concern is the fact that the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India is scheduled to be held at the same venue on October 14.

Visa Delays for Journalists and Fans:



In addition to security apprehensions, the PCB has expressed deep disappointment over the uncertainty faced by journalists and fans from Pakistan in obtaining Indian visas to cover Pakistan’s games in the ICC World Cup 2023. The PCB emphasizes that the presence of journalists and passionate fans adds vibrancy to the stadium atmosphere, contributes to global coverage, and enhances the spirit of the game.

The PCB has reminded the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the Host Agreement, which mandate the issuance of visas for fans and journalists of participating teams.

In a statement released on October 6, the PCB stated, “PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan’s opening game in the ICC World Cup.”

The statement continued, “We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members’ agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities. We hope to see their presence soon.”

Conclusion:

With the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 just around the corner, the PCB’s concerns over security and visa delays remain at the forefront. As cricket fans eagerly await the tournament, all eyes will be on the actions taken by the relevant authorities to address these issues and ensure a safe and inclusive sporting event.

