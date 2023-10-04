PFF names squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Pakistan unveils 25-man squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

New coach Stephen Constantine brings changes.

High hopes for Pakistan’s improvement.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has unveiled a 25-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, pitting the “Green Shirts” against Cambodia. The squad selection was made by newly-appointed head coach, Stephen Constantine, who is set to lead Pakistan in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Constantine, renowned for his coaching expertise in Asian football, has introduced several intriguing changes to the squad, omitting former captain Hassan Bashir, along with Saqib Hanif and Adnan Yaqoob. Conversely, key players such as Otis Kha, Easah Suliman, and Rao Umar Hayat have earned their places in the lineup.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Usman Ali, Salman ul Haq, and Yousaf Butt.

Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Sohail Khan, Juniad Shah, Ali Khan Niazi, Rao Umar Hayat, Abdullah Iqbal, and Easah Suliman.

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Nizamuddin, Harun Hamid, and Rahis Nabi.

Forwards: Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Yousuf, Fareed Khan, Abdul Samad, Otis Khan, Moin Ahmed, and Shayak Dost.

This marks Constantine’s debut as head coach, and he faces a significant challenge as Pakistan has not secured a victory in their last eight matches. With only two weeks to prepare for the Qualifiers, all eyes are on how effectively he can instill his strategies in the team.

The Pakistan Football Federation decided to part ways with previous coach Shehzad Anwar following a string of disappointing performances. As Pakistan enters this crucial phase with a new coach and without notable players like Abdullah Shah and Hassan Bashir, expectations are high for a turnaround.

It is worth noting that Constantine boasts an impressive coaching record in Asia. He began his managerial career with the Nepal national team and later assumed leadership of the Indian football team. Under his guidance, India clinched a silver medal at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and secured victory in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in 2016, in his second stint with the team. Additionally, India won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018, earning Constantine the prestigious Coach of the Year award in the country.

Pakistan is set to face Cambodia in the first leg of the World Cup Qualifiers in Cambodia on October 12, followed by the return leg on home soil on October 17. Football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this crucial encounter as Pakistan strives to regain its winning form under Constantine’s leadership.

