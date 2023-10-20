PFF NC thnaks fans for FIFA World Cup Qualifier support

Over 13,000 football fans attended the Pakistan vs. Cambodia match.

Fans created an electrifying atmosphere.

Fans’ support helped Pakistan achieve its first-ever victory.

Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee Haroon Malik has paid thanks to the die-hard football supporters whose everlasting devotion made the Pakistan vs. Cambodia FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier an incredible spectacle.

“With over 13,000 enthusiasts in attendance, the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad bore witness to an electrifying clash that captured the hearts of fans from across the nation. These devoted supporters remained engrossed in the game from the very first whistle until the final moments, savoring every instance of thrilling football,” Haroon was quoted as saying.

“The atmosphere during the Pakistan and Cambodia match felt as if the local fans were relishing a FIFA World Cup showdown on their home turf. Their spirits were sky-high, and their extraordinary love and enthusiasm for the game of football added an unparalleled significance to these historic moments,” Haroon said.

“Many football aficionados traveled from remote corners of the country to witness their football heroes in action. The result they witnessed, which marked the first-ever victory of the Pakistan football team in World Cup Qualifiers history, will be etched into the annals of Pakistan’s footballing history,” he said.

