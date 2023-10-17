Ponting: India must be wary of complacency in World Cup

Ponting: One bad game could pressure India.

India started well, but handling pressure is key.

Next up, India faces Bangladesh for a crucial match.

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain who led his team to two World Cup victories, has made an interesting observation about the current strong Indian cricket team.

He believes that despite India’s impressive start in the 2023 ICC World Cup with consecutive big-margin wins against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, they are not immune to pressure. Ponting suggested that all it would take is one poor performance, both as a team and from an individual player, to mount pressure on the Indian team.

While India’s dominant start has been noteworthy, Ponting pointed out that their true challenge will be how they handle pressure. He acknowledged that India has a well-rounded team with strong fast bowling, spin, and a formidable batting lineup, but the real test lies in how they perform when faced with high-pressure situations in the tournament.

Ponting’s remarks come after India’s significant seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, where Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, showcased his batting prowess with a rapid innings of 86 off 63 balls, including 12 boundaries. Despite India’s excellent performance, Ponting believes that the pressure of the tournament will eventually affect them due to its immense significance.

It’s important to note that India is scheduled to face Bangladesh in their next match on October 19 in Mumbai. Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, will be eager to replicate their success from the 2023 Asia Cup against India, as they aim to make a comeback in the race to the World Cup semi-finals, having won one and lost two matches so far.

