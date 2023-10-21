Ramiz Raja warns Pakistan of Afghanistan’s spin attack in their next match

Ramiz Raja criticized Pakistan’s fielding and bowling.

Raja said that Pakistan’s batters don’t play spin well.

Pakistan lost to Australia by 62 runs.

Ramiz Raja, a well-known pundit and former captain of Pakistan, took a swipe at the Men in Green following their loss to Australia on Friday at the ICC World Cup 2023.

The team captained by Babar Azam has so far won two and lost as many games at the massive event. They will play Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

Regarding Pakistan’s upcoming game, Raja stated that Afghanistan will also present a formidable obstacle.

“I have never seen anyone giving such a massive punishment for a dropped catch. A lot of catches are dropped but I have never seen anyone scoring 150-160. So, it is a wake-up call for Pakistan that you will keep getting punished until you hold catches,” Raja said on Star Sports

“Once you lose the momentum, it is difficult to get it back and win. The next match is against Afghanistan in Chennai, which will not be an easy match as Pakistan’s batters don’t play spin that well.

“A lot of things need to be corrected. This bowling was world-class a month ago and massive discussions need to happen if you concede 367. When you do defensive bowling, why can’t you bowl length balls consistently, or why you are unable to bowl wicket-taking balls.”

It is important to remember that in the eighteenth game of the major event held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia defeated Pakistan by a score of 62 runs.

After posting an enormous 368-run target thanks to a 259-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, the Aussies were able to limit the Green Shirts to 305 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan’s opening combination, got off to a terrific start together with a partnership of 134 runs, the first time a Pakistani opening pair had scored a century against Australia in a World Cup match.

Pakistan needed a strong partnership to win back the team after losing Abdullah and Imam, and they were 154-2 in 23.4 overs when their captain, Azam, was dismissed by Adam Zampa shortly after he had scored 18 runs thanks to a superb catch made by Pat Cummins.

After the entrance of Iftikhar Ahmed, the 33-year-old began hitting boundaries, it appeared as though Pakistan might once again be able to tie the score. The Green Shirts continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

However, Adam Zampa gave the Australians the much-needed breakthrough by getting rid of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar in consecutive overs.

In 45.3 overs, the Green Shirts were all out for 305 runs.

Australia, batting first, amassed the highest World Cup total against Pakistan with 367 runs on the board.

Pakistan’s best bowler was 23-year-old Shaheen Afridi, who claimed five wickets in his second World Cup match.

