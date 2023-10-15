Ravi Shastri says ‘Shaheen Afridi is not a great bowler’

Ravi Shastri criticizes Shaheen Afridi’s comparison to Wasim Akram.

India leads ICC World Cup 2023 points table with three consecutive wins.

Pakistan to face Australia next, aiming to improve their tournament standing.

In the wake of a resounding victory by India against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, former Indian cricket captain Ravi Shastri weighed in on the performance of Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, asserting that he is not in the same league as the legendary Wasim Akram. The comments have sparked a debate among cricket enthusiasts regarding Afridi’s standing in the world of cricket.

The match, which took place on Saturday, saw Pakistan being bundled out for a mere 191 runs, which India chased down comfortably in the 31st over. Shaheen Afridi, who claimed two crucial wickets, had his performance evaluated by Shastri during Hindi commentary, particularly when Rohit Sharma was batting in the 80s.

Shastri acknowledged that Shaheen Afridi is a talented bowler who can make an impact with the new ball. However, he added, “If Naseem Shah is not playing and the quality of Pakistan’s spin bowling is subpar, then it’s ordinary. Shaheen is not Wasim Akram. He’s a good bowler, but there is no need to overhype him. If a player is merely a good player, we should restrict our praise to acknowledging his skills. He’s not a great player, and we need to admit that.”

The comments by Shastri have ignited discussions among fans and experts, with many expressing contrasting opinions on Afridi’s place in the world of cricket.

In terms of the ICC World Cup 2023 points table, India has surged to the top position with three consecutive wins. Their excellent form is reflected in their positive net run rate (NRR) of 1.821. Meanwhile, Pakistan currently stands at fourth place with a negative NRR of -0.137. Their next challenge will be against Australia on October 20, a crucial match for Pakistan to improve their position in the tournament.

As cricket fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming clashes, the debate around Shaheen Afridi’s stature in comparison to legends like Wasim Akram is sure to continue, adding another layer of intrigue to the ICC World Cup 2023.

