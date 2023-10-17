Razzaq slams Babar, Rizwan for “fearless” cricket

Abdul Razzaq has criticized Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Razzaq said that they were not playing fearless cricket.

Razzaq also expressed his disappointment at the dropping of Fakhar Zaman.

The current captain of Pakistan, Babar Azam, and the wicketkeeper-battler, Mohammad Rizwan, have come under fire from former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for their intentions during their partnership against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

In 17.1 overs, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a score of 82 runs before both were out of the game. Mohammad Siraj bowled Babar (50), and Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Rizwan (49).

Even with their experience, Razzaq candidly admitted during his guest spot on a local channel internet program that they don’t have good shots.

“I won’t consider it a partnership. They were not playing fearless cricket. Despite having extensive experience and holding the number one ranking, they seem to lack quality shots. Players really need to step up and improve their game,” he said.

He also conveyed his disappointment at losing Fakhar Zaman in the meantime.

“When Abdullah Shafique scored a century in his debut match, I was against that change. Players deserve support and confidence in international cricket. Batters like Fakhar shouldn’t be substituted. The management should allow him to play throughout this World Cup,” stated Razzaq.”

Pakistan has so far won two of their three games at the tournament; their lone loss came on Saturday against India, their bitter rivals.

