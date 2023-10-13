“Records are made to be broken,” says Babar Azam ahead of Pak-Ind clash

Babar Azam held a pre-match press conference.

He expressed faith in his team.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on October 14.

Pakistan is gearing up to face their arch-rivals India in a high-octane match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad tomorrow.

Not so long ago, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam held a pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad where he talked about the clash with the Men in Blue.

Babr, while talking about his performance said, “Past is past, I try to focus on the present.”

It is to be noted that Babr has been out of form in the last few matches. He amassed only 15 runs in the first two fixtures of the World Cup.

He also said that records are made to be broken later. “Records are made to be broken.”

Babar has numerous records to his name, including the fastest to 2000 runs.

While talking about his team, he mentioned that he believes in his team and that they will do better in the match against India.

“I have full faith in my team, we have done well in the first two games and hopefully will continue this form.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and India have not played any bilateral series since 2013.

Both teams came face to face in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter where India won the match by 228 runs. the match was completed the next day as the first day was affected by rain.

Pakistan and India have both won their first two games of the ongoing mega event.

The Men in Green defeated the Netherlands in their opening game by 81 runs and then went on to defeat Sri Lanka in a record run chase.

India won the opening match against Australia by 6 wickets and then thrashed Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

The match will begin at 01:30 PM PST (02:00 PM local time) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

