Rizwan dedicates historic win against Sri Lanka to Gaza amidst dire situation

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Rizwan scored a century and led Pakistan to victory.

Rizwan dedicated the victory to his “brothers and sisters in Gaza”.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan expressed his dedication to his “brothers and sisters in Gaza” after Pakistan’s victory against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023.

This comes amidst a dire situation in Gaza, where over 260,000 people have been displaced due to heavy Israeli bombardments, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries.

Rizwan, who scored a century and led Pakistan to the win, shared his happiness about his contribution to the victory on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼 Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Advertisement Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan continued their exceptional performance by achieving a historic victory against Sri Lanka. This marked Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament. They managed to surpass Ireland’s record for the highest run chase in the history of ODI World Cups by successfully chasing down a target of 345 runs.

Despite facing early setbacks with the loss of top-order batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam within 7.1 overs, Pakistan’s fortunes changed thanks to a crucial partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and debutant Abdullah Shafique. Their impressive 176-run partnership put Pakistan back in a commanding position.

Abdullah Shafique, after scoring 113 runs off 103 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, returned to the pavilion. However, Rizwan remained unbeaten, scoring 131 runs. This became Pakistan’s second-highest individual score in the World Cup, surpassing Ramiz Raja’s 119 against New Zealand in 1992.

This remarkable victory will boost Pakistan’s confidence, especially as they face their arch-rivals India in the highly anticipated match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

In the match, Sri Lanka posted a formidable total of 344 runs, their highest-ever score against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Kusal Mendis played a remarkable innings, scoring 122 runs off 77 deliveries with 14 boundaries and six sixes.

Additionally, Sadeera Samarawickrama contributed to the momentum by completing his century, scoring 108 runs in 89 balls, including 13 boundaries.

