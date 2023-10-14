Ronaldo Determined to Win Euro 2024 for Portugal

Ronaldo leads Portugal to EURO 2024 qualification with 2 goals vs. Slovakia.

Portugal’s football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, at the age of 38, continues to defy expectations and doubters by leading his national team to a swift and resounding qualification for the EURO 2024 tournament.

The iconic striker showcased his enduring prowess by scoring two vital goals in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Slovakia in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio do Dragao.

With this win, the 2016 EURO champions secured their spot in next summer’s European tournament, accomplishing this feat with three games to spare in Group J. Ronaldo’s resurgence under newly-appointed head coach Roberto Martinez is nothing short of remarkable, considering his doubtful future following a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign under the previous manager, Fernando Santos.

Coach Martinez not only quelled speculations about Ronaldo’s role in the team but also made the seasoned footballer the focal point of his plans. The 38-year-old football icon has responded to this renewed faith with an outstanding run of form, particularly with the national team. Ronaldo has scored an impressive seven goals during the qualification for EURO 2024, further extending his international goal tally to a staggering 125 goals in 202 matches.

Ronaldo’s remarkable performances are not limited to the international stage. He has also been in sensational form with his club, Al-Nassr, amassing 11 goals and providing six assists in just 11 matches, solidifying his status as a footballing phenomenon.

Looking ahead to EURO 2024, Ronaldo remains hopeful that he will remain injury-free and be able to represent his country in the tournament. “I hope I will be at Euro 2024 as there is still a lot of time left. I hope I won’t have any problem or injury, I hope to play,” he told reporters after the Slovakia match. He also expressed his profound love and gratitude for the support he receives from the Portuguese fans and the entire nation.

As Portugal has now qualified for EURO 2024, the team is set to experiment with new players in their remaining matches, but Ronaldo’s influence on the squad remains as vital as ever. “I will go to Bosnia but I don’t know what the coach will decide. I’m always available to help the national team, and I love doing that, and whatever the coach wants to do. All 24 players are ready to help,” Ronaldo affirmed.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, Portugal’s journey to EURO 2024 promises to be one filled with anticipation and excitement, as the footballing legend continues to prove that age is just a number when it comes to his remarkable talent and unwavering dedication to the beautiful game.

