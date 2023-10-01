Sabalenka starts No. 1 reign with Beijing win

Defeats Kenin 6-1, 6-2 in opening match of China Open.

Fires 22 winners and doesn’t face a break point.

Dominant performance a sign of things to come.

Aryna Sabalenka made a triumphant return to the court as the new world No. 1 on Sunday, defeating Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-2 in her opening match at the China Open.

The Belarusian star was in complete control from start to finish, firing 22 winners and not facing a single break point in the 67-minute victory.

Sabalenka’s dominant performance was a sign of things to come, as she looks to build on her recent success and continue her rise to the top of the women’s game.

In other action on Sunday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova suffered a setback, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina.

The Czech star had a strong start to the match, but Kalinina rallied to win the second set and then dominated the decider.

Elsewhere, former French Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova both advanced to the next round.

Ostapenko battled past qualifier Eva Lys 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, while Krejcikova lost to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 6-2.

The China Open is the final major tournament of the Asian swing, and it is shaping up to be a competitive event, with several top players in contention for the title.

With Sabalenka starting her new era as world No. 1, the China Open could be a springboard for her to achieve even greater things in the future.

