Salman Butt slams umpiring in ICC World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani opener Salman Butt, in a recent commentary on his YouTube channel, voiced strong criticism of the umpiring decisions in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, describing them as “pathetic.”

Butt, aged 39, pointed out several instances of questionable decisions that have raised eyebrows in the cricketing world, with a particular focus on the “umpire’s call” rulings involving David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

During his YouTube broadcast, Butt expressed his disappointment in the quality of umpiring during the World Cup, emphasizing the inadequacies in decision-making. “The umpiring hasn’t been up to the mark in the World Cup — very pathetic decision-making,” he said.

Butt highlighted two specific incidents involving renowned cricketers. First, he mentioned the instance in which David Warner, while playing against Sri Lanka, was visibly frustrated when the on-field umpire adjudged him out LBW (Leg Before Wicket). Warner decided to review the decision, only to find that the ball was not entirely hitting the stumps. Despite this, he was given out on the grounds of “umpire’s call.”

Jonny Bairstow found himself in a similar situation. In a match where he believed the ball would miss the stumps, he was given out LBW by the on-field umpire. His review confirmed the ball was indeed clipping the stumps, leading to another “umpire’s call” decision.

Butt went on to reference the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match, in which fans questioned the decisions made by seasoned official Marais Erasmus. During the game, Mohammad Rizwan was initially given out, but a review ultimately overturned the decision in his favor. Additionally, Babar Azam narrowly avoided dismissal in the same match, further contributing to concerns about the consistency and quality of umpiring decisions in the tournament.

The critique from Salman Butt, who has considerable experience in international cricket, has added to the ongoing discussion about the role of technology and the interpretation of cricket’s rules in the modern era. As the ICC World Cup 2023 continues, fans and experts are keenly watching the tournament, hoping that the quality of umpiring decisions will improve and contribute to a fair and competitive competition.

The controversy surrounding these umpiring decisions only underscores the importance of refining the use of technology and upholding world-class standards in international cricket.

