Sarfaraz Ahmed scores record double century in QeA Trophy

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a double-century in First-Class cricket.

Karachi Whites recorded five centuries in one innings.

Sarfaraz surpassed 9000 runs in FC cricket and remains a notable figure in cricket leadership.

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed continued to dazzle cricket fans as he showcased his remarkable form in First-Class (FC) cricket, scoring a double-century during the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, leading the Karachi Whites, notched up his second double-century in FC cricket, cementing his status as a stalwart of the game.

In an astonishing turn of events, the Karachi Whites’ innings witnessed history in the making as five different batters managed to score centuries during the same innings. Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafique, Ammad Alam, Rameez Aziz, and the skipper Sarfaraz himself all achieved centuries, setting a new domestic record in Pakistani cricket. While this remarkable feat has occurred five times in FC cricket history, it marked the first occurrence in Pakistan’s domestic cricket.

The previous instances of such batting prowess include the 1945 Ranji Trophy, where Holkar registered an extraordinary six centuries in their innings against Mysore. In 1901, New South Wales accomplished a similar feat with five centuries against South Australia.

In 1995, the Australian cricket team recorded five centuries in a Test innings against West Indies, while in 2001, the Pakistani side achieved the same milestone against Bangladesh.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s recent achievement of crossing the 9000-run mark in FC cricket is a testament to his exceptional batting skills.

He has amassed this impressive total over more than 270 FC innings, maintaining an impressive average of 41.64. His highest score remains an unbeaten 213, a testament to his ability to anchor innings.

Notably, Sarfaraz Ahmed is regarded as one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in the 21st century. Under his leadership, the Green Shirts clinched a historic victory in the Champions Trophy 2017, where they defeated arch-rivals India by a resounding margin of 180 runs in the final.

This victory was particularly significant as Pakistan was ranked eighth in the ODI rankings at the time. During his captaincy tenure, Pakistan also rose to become the number one T20I team, achieving 11 successive series wins, showcasing his prowess as a captain and his ability to lead his team to remarkable achievements.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s latest double-century and the historic five centuries in a single innings have added to his illustrious cricketing legacy, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future contributions to Pakistan’s cricketing success.

