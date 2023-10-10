Shafique’s century wows fans in Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka

Abdullah Shafique scored a century against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023.

His century guided Pakistan to a crucial victory.

Shafique became the first Pakistani batsman to score a century in a World Cup match in India.

Abdullah Shafique emerged as the hero for Pakistan in a thrilling encounter against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

His exceptional century, filled with elegant strokes and impeccable timing, not only earned Pakistan a memorable victory but also etched his name in the annals of World Cup history.

Batting at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Shafique’s 115-run innings came to life in just 103 balls, adorned with ten boundaries (4s) and three towering sixes. His strike rate of 111.65 showcased his ability to accelerate the innings while holding the fort.

Shafique’s innings was nothing short of an anchor for Pakistan, as they faced early setbacks with the dismissals of their top-order batsmen, Babar Azam (10) and Imam-ul-Haq (12), who fell cheaply. With composure and determination, Shafique steered Pakistan’s ship through turbulent waters, ensuring a competitive total.

The partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan proved to be pivotal for Pakistan. Rizwan, too, played a crucial role in the partnership, contributing with a half-century of his own.

The turning point of the match came when Shafique was dismissed by Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana on the very first ball of the 34th over. His departure, while a disappointment for Pakistan fans, marked a defining moment in the game.

Notably, Abdullah Shafique etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score a century during a World Cup match in India. His achievement adds a new chapter to Pakistan’s cricketing legacy and is sure to be celebrated by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Pakistan ultimately managed to secure a crucial victory, with Shafique’s innings standing out as the defining performance. His exceptional century will be remembered as one of the highlights of the World Cup 2023, and it has rekindled hope and excitement among Green Shirts’ fans as they look forward to the rest of the tournament.

