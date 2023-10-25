Shakib skips Bangladesh training to work with personal coach

Shakib Al Hasan is currently in Dhaka.

He has struggled with the bat in the tournament.

Shakib is expected to return to Kolkata on October 27.

Bangladesh’s World Cup captain, Shakib Al Hasan, has flown to Dhaka to train with his coach, Nazmul Abedeen Faheem, while the rest of the team has arrived in Kolkata ahead of their games against Pakistan on October 31 and the Netherlands on October 28.

A day after Bangladesh’s 149-run loss to South Africa in Mumbai, Shakib landed in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon and proceeded directly to the Shere Bangla National Stadium to work with Abedeen. Shakib mostly took throwdowns in the nets throughout the three-hour workout.

“He arrived today. We will be training for three days,” Faheem told the cricketing media. “Today, tomorrow and day after, and then he will return to Kolkata. We worked on his batting today.”

During the World Cup, Shakib has had trouble at the bat, managing just 56 runs in four innings. He has also claimed six wickets. All of this is happening as Bangladesh is currently bottom of the points table having lost four of its five games thus far.

“Shakib probably feels comfortable working this way,” Faheem said. “I am not sure what we are going to do next – I will take each session as he wants.”

As a result, throughout the World Cup, the coaches on the Bangladeshi team are on the road. The team’s director is Khaled Mahmud; other members include technical advisor S Sriram, head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, and other duties held by Nic Pothas, Rangana Herath, Allan Donald, Shane McDermott, and Faisal Hossain.

It is unusual for a player to leave a World Cup campaign to practice with a personal coach in a different country—in this case, home. Captain Temba Bavuma of South Africa had already abandoned the team to return home during the World Cup warm-up matches, only to re-join it due to “a personal situation,” in the words of head coach Rob Walter.

Shakib had already left the 2019 Indian Premier League after spending four weeks outside of the starting lineup by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He quickly returned to Dhaka to train under renowned local mentor Muhammad Salahuddin. That time, he decided to concentrate on the forthcoming ODI World Cup in Wales and England, where he amassed 606 runs and claimed nine wickets.

The day before the Netherlands match, on October 27, Shakib is expected to return to Kolkata.

