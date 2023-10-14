Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan’s batting after loss to India: “They lacked the fire”

Shoaib Akhtar criticized Pakitan’s batting.

He said that team collaped after Babar was dismissed.

Pakistan gave a target of 192.

Advertisement

Former Pakistani speedster and cricket commentator Shoaib Akhtar expressed dismay on Saturday over the Men in Green’s dismal performance against India in the World Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan’s batting order disintegrated after captain Babar Azam was removed from the game, which was much anticipated at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Azam made a remarkable half-century, but Pakistan was bowled out for a pitiful 191 runs.

The former bowler stated that asking the Green Shirts to bat first after India had won the toss was a poor move because the pitch is thought to be high-scoring.

But Akhtar’s statement was quickly shown to be untrue as Pakistan was limited to just 191 runs and their whole batting order was destroyed.

The former seamer expressed disappointment with the performance, calling it a “waste of opportunity on a great batting wicket”.

In a video that he uploaded to the microblogging platform X, he claimed that although Pakistani hitters had a fantastic opportunity to score, they were unable to take use of it.

Advertisement

“Yes. So you have seen the match, what a beautiful wicket it was, what a great platform all of them got, but Pakistan couldn’t capitalise. Pakistan didn’t have that talent to score big and capitalise on the situation, very disheartening to see Pakistan losing on a very good track,” Akhtar said in the video.

He wondered why, since the ball wasn’t swinging much, the hitters were playing with their bats and cross foot.

Akhtar praised Rohit Sharma for leading India and making use of the bowlers.

The former cricket player later claimed on X that Pakistan lacked the “fire” necessary to quiet such a sizable crowd at the largest cricket venue in the globe.

“Sawa lakh banda akele chup kerwanay k liye fire chahiye hota hai. Yeh sirf tab ho sakta hai jab aap k andar wo aag ho [To silence 150,000 people singlehandedly requires the fire. This is only possible when you have that fire inside you,” the ex-cricket star said.

After Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were dismissed, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan fell on the field, reviving the team’s innings.

Advertisement

To rebuild the innings, Babar and Rizwan put up 82 runs for the third wicket. But Babar lost the high-voltage fight shortly after turning 50.

Following problems in obtaining visas for Pakistani supporters, Pakistan achieved a score of 157-3 in 31 overs in front of a predominantly Indian audience.

After that, Rizwan was also dismissed, and things became worse because no player, save Hasan Ali, scored more than ten points.

The Men in Blue are predicted to easily pursue the goal of 192, which the Green Shirts were only able to set against India.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Amir backs Babar to bounce back in World Cup clash with India Mohammad Amir has backed Pakistani captain Babar Azam. Amir said that Virat...