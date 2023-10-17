Six Pakistani Players Miss Training Ahead of Pakistan vs Australia Match

Southgate defends using Foden in wide position
The Pakistan men’s cricket team is gearing up for their much-anticipated clash against Australia scheduled for October 20, and there have been notable changes to their training regimen. As the team prepares for this critical fixture, here are the key developments:
Training Schedule Modification
Initially, the Pakistan squad had opted not to practice on this particular day. However, a revised decision has seen them schedule a two-hour training session from 6 PM to 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This adjustment underscores the team’s commitment to refining their skills and strategy ahead of the showdown with Australia.
Players Absent from Optional Training
Today’s optional training session has seen the absence of six players from the Pakistan squad. Notably, four players from the main squad – Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha – are not partaking in the session. Additionally, two travelling reserves, Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris, have also been excluded.
Health Concerns Addressed
A few players, including Abdullah Shafique, had recently been grappling with a fever. Pacer Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir also displayed fever symptoms but have since recovered. In accordance with the team’s health protocol, all players who exhibited fever symptoms were promptly assessed. Furthermore, as part of their safety measures, every player was tested for COVID-19, and screenings for symptoms related to dengue fever were conducted.
Despite these health concerns, team sources assure that there is no cause for alarm regarding the players’ health and readiness for the upcoming matches.
Pakistan’s Performance So Far
Pakistan has delivered a mixed performance in the ongoing event, securing two wins out of three matches. Their solitary defeat came at
the hands of arch-rivals India in a match on Saturday. As the tournament progresses, they will be looking to regain momentum and solidify their position in the rankings.
Upcoming Matches
The Pakistan cricket team’s schedule for the remaining matches in the ICC World Cup 2023 is as follows:
Day matches will commence at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other fixtures will be day-night matches, starting at 01:30 pm PST.
Semi-Final Scenarios
If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, their match will be held in Kolkata. However, if India advances to the semi-finals and faces Pakistan, the match will be played in Kolkata. For all other circumstances involving India, the semi-final will be held in Mumbai.
Pakistan Squad for ICC World Cup 2023
The Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 includes:
Travelling Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan
The Pakistan cricket team remains committed to giving their best
on the field as they look to make their mark in the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans and cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming clash between Pakistan and Australia, which promises to be a thrilling encounter with both teams striving for victory and advancement in the tournament. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting cricket journey.
