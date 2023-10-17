Six Pakistani Players Miss Training Ahead of Pakistan vs Australia Match

Pakistan adjusts training for Australia match.

Six players, including Abdullah Shafique, absent; health concerns managed.

The Pakistan men’s cricket team is gearing up for their much-anticipated clash against Australia scheduled for October 20, and there have been notable changes to their training regimen. As the team prepares for this critical fixture, here are the key developments:

Training Schedule Modification

Initially, the Pakistan squad had opted not to practice on this particular day. However, a revised decision has seen them schedule a two-hour training session from 6 PM to 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This adjustment underscores the team’s commitment to refining their skills and strategy ahead of the showdown with Australia.

Players Absent from Optional Training

Today’s optional training session has seen the absence of six players from the Pakistan squad. Notably, four players from the main squad – Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha – are not partaking in the session. Additionally, two travelling reserves, Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris, have also been excluded.

Health Concerns Addressed

A few players, including Abdullah Shafique, had recently been grappling with a fever. Pacer Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir also displayed fever symptoms but have since recovered. In accordance with the team’s health protocol, all players who exhibited fever symptoms were promptly assessed. Furthermore, as part of their safety measures, every player was tested for COVID-19, and screenings for symptoms related to dengue fever were conducted.

Despite these health concerns, team sources assure that there is no cause for alarm regarding the players’ health and readiness for the upcoming matches.

Pakistan’s Performance So Far

Pakistan has delivered a mixed performance in the ongoing event, securing two wins out of three matches. Their solitary defeat came at